Chapel Hill theater showing all 8 Harry Potter movies all week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attention wizards: There's a Harry Potter movie marathon going on at a Chapel Hill theater.
The Lumina Theater in Southern Village is celebrating the end of summer with a week of Harry Potter!
Every day, starting Friday and going through Sept.2 , you can sit back, relax and enjoy all eight Harry Potter films on the big screen.
Tickets for each movie is just $5, but if you go dressed as your favorite wizard, witch, giant, house elf, hippogriff or anything else from the franchise, you'll get free admission.
