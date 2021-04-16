celebrity deaths

Actress Helen McCrory, of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Harry Potter,' dead at 52

McCrory's husband, actor Damian Lewis, said she died 'peacefully at home'
EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show "Peaky Blinders" and the "Harry Potter" movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsenglandobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
How Elizabeth met Philip: A royal marriage
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Selena's killer identified in 911 calls after shooting at motel
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx shooting: Police ID gunman as man in 20s, motive still unknown
Tornado Emergency: The worst outbreak in NC history
LATEST: 'Concerning increases' in COVID spread in young adults, NCDHHS says
Local veterans receive presidential volunteer award for pandemic work
Family asks DOJ to reopen Tamir Rice case
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Show More
2 trans women killed in separate Charlotte shootings
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
Zillow: 31% of Raleigh homes sold above listing price in December
Fayetteville City Council votes to repurpose controversial Market House
Why women may fight off COVID better than men, Duke study explains
More TOP STORIES News