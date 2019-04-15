HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5242171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Companies from Duolingo and Adidas, to Nabisco and Ommegang look to join in on the wealth as the final season of Game of Thrones premieres this week.

Tfw HBO GO is down lol pic.twitter.com/M0upl5ajze — tina 🥝 (@utoopija) April 15, 2019

HBO GO being down right now when you have waited two years #GoTS8 #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/E3dbPzlLFW — Cody's Hot takes (@comdrcody4) April 15, 2019

After waiting two years for the season premiere of Game of Thrones' final season, some viewers had their patience tested.HBO'S live streaming platform HBO Go and Hulu crashed.Down Detector reported that HBO Go began having issues at 7:35 p.m. just minutes before the highly-anticipated premiere. Neither HBO nor Hulu has commented on the incident.HBO'S live streaming platform HBO Go and Hulu crashed.Down Detector reported that HBO Go began having issues at 7:35 p.m. just minutes before the highly-anticipated premiere. Neither HBO nor Hulu has commented on the incident.