Here are 3 cool things to do in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Funniest accountants contest
Photo: Goodnights Comedy Club/Yelp
In an event which has sold out for the last four years, the area's most talented accountants will perform their best comedy routines.
Must be 21 years and over to attend. Please bring printed tickets to the event.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Goodnights Comedy Club, 861 W. Morgan St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Crawl for the culture: HBCU bar crawl
Photo: Noir Bar & Lounge/Yelp
Four venues will participate in this homecoming bar crawl, and every location will feature music from a different genre, including 1990s, 2000s, R&B, hip-hop, reggae and more.
Check in at every venue if you've purchased a ticket. Check-in will begin promptly at 10 p.m.
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m.- Friday, Nov. 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Noir Bar & Lounge, 425 Glenwood Ave.
Admission: $10 general admission; $40 group pass for five people
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sunday 'Dope Brunch' series
Photo: The Big Easy/Yelp
The Dope Brunch series is a collaborative way to bring together the 21-and-over crowd on Sundays.
Enjoy The Big Easy's authentic Creole cuisine, including gumbo, jambalaya, rice and beans and muffuletta sandwiches. Specials are available from 2-7 p.m.
When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2-7 p.m.
Where: The Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville St.
Admission: $10 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets