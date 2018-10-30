ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are 3 cool things to do in Raleigh this week

Photo: The Big Easy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From stand-up comedy from some funny accountants to brunch at an authentic Creole spot, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Funniest accountants contest



Photo: Goodnights Comedy Club/Yelp

In an event which has sold out for the last four years, the area's most talented accountants will perform their best comedy routines.

Must be 21 years and over to attend. Please bring printed tickets to the event.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Goodnights Comedy Club, 861 W. Morgan St.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Crawl for the culture: HBCU bar crawl



Photo: Noir Bar & Lounge/Yelp

Four venues will participate in this homecoming bar crawl, and every location will feature music from a different genre, including 1990s, 2000s, R&B, hip-hop, reggae and more.

Check in at every venue if you've purchased a ticket. Check-in will begin promptly at 10 p.m.

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m.- Friday, Nov. 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Noir Bar & Lounge, 425 Glenwood Ave.
Admission: $10 general admission; $40 group pass for five people

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday 'Dope Brunch' series
Photo: The Big Easy/Yelp

The Dope Brunch series is a collaborative way to bring together the 21-and-over crowd on Sundays.

Enjoy The Big Easy's authentic Creole cuisine, including gumbo, jambalaya, rice and beans and muffuletta sandwiches. Specials are available from 2-7 p.m.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2-7 p.m.
Where: The Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville St.
Admission: $10 general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Rabid bat found in Cary family's home
3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
18-year-old shot in the head during Halloween party identified
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Show More
Voice your opinion about changes to U.S. 70 in Brier Creek
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
The scariest haunted houses around NC
Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this Halloween
More News