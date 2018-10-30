Here are 3 cool things to do in Raleigh this week

Funniest accountants contest

Crawl for the culture: HBCU bar crawl

Looking to mix things up this week? From stand-up comedy from some funny accountants to brunch at an authentic Creole spot, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.---In an event which has sold out for the last four years, the area's most talented accountants will perform their best comedy routines.Must be 21 years and over to attend. Please bring printed tickets to the event.Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8-11 p.m.Goodnights Comedy Club, 861 W. Morgan St.$30Four venues will participate in this homecoming bar crawl, and every location will feature music from a different genre, including 1990s, 2000s, R&B, hip-hop, reggae and more.Check in at every venue if you've purchased a ticket. Check-in will begin promptly at 10 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m.- Friday, Nov. 2, 2 a.m.Noir Bar & Lounge, 425 Glenwood Ave.$10 general admission; $40 group pass for five peopleSunday 'Dope Brunch' seriesThe Dope Brunch series is a collaborative way to bring together the 21-and-over crowd on Sundays.Enjoy The Big Easy's authentic Creole cuisine, including gumbo, jambalaya, rice and beans and muffuletta sandwiches. Specials are available from 2-7 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 4, 2-7 p.m.The Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville St.$10 general admission