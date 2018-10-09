AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

2018 AMAs winners: See who won big at the American Music Awards

Check out what to expect at the American Music Awards, Tuesday night on ABC. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Cardi B and Drake could win big at the American Music Awards tonight.

The artists are tied for the most nominations with eight each. Other artists who are up for big awards include Camila Cabello, Khalid, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Here's the full list of nominees and winners:

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Post Malone
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Tour of the Year
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
U2

Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year presented by Capitol One Savor Card
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"

Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello

Cardi B
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO

Favorite Album - Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs. This One's For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song - Country
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTENTACION, 17

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd

Top Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious: The Album

