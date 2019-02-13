ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Durham this week

From a special Valentine's Day dinner to a film festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Durham this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

SAT 101: What Students, Parents Need to Know





This Wednesday evening, students and parents are invited to learn more about the SAT exam. A Plus Test Prep will discuss the similarities and differences between the ACT and SAT, basic strategies to help students earn higher SAT scores and more.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: APlus Test Prep & Academic Services, 3500 Westgate Drive, Suites #403 and #405
Admission: Free
Hayti Heritage Film Festival 2019





Celebrate Southern Black films at the Hayti Heritage Film Festive. Hosted by Hayti Heritage Center -- which aims to preserve and elevate the independent African-American community founded on the edge of Durham after the Civil War -- the event will feature films by seasoned and novice artists. Vendors will be on site to provide food and beverages along with arts and crafts.

Tickets to the event include free passes to a 30th anniversary screening of Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing" to $50 all-festival passes.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.
Where: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
Admission: $0-$50
Maggiano's Valentine's Day Dinner





It's not too late to treat your special someone to a special Valentine's Day feast. Maggiano's Little Italy is offering a pre-fixe dinner menu for the occasion. In addition to the hearty Italian meal, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, access to the dessert buffet, a pair of long-stem roses and more gifts.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant, The Streets at Southpoint, 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite #890
Admission: $50
Carolina Parent Summer & Track-Out Camp Fair





Last but not least, parents are invited to join Carolina Parent for an expo showcasing summer learning opportunities. This Sunday afternoon, the information fair will feature day camps, overnight camps and educational programs for area children, as well as giveaways.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd.
Admission: Free
