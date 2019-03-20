Arts & Entertainment

Here's what to do in Durham this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From happy hour to a burlesque show, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

---

Digital Health Happy Hour





Digital Health Happy Hour will take place at the American Underground. This is a free networking event. You can meet with entrepreneurs and investors focused on improving digital health in the area.

When: Wednesday, March 20, 5-7 p.m.

Where: American Underground (@ Main), 201 W. Main St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Campaign SZN 2019





Cartier Lounge will host its first college event of the year. Expect campaign candidates, student leaders and DJs on-site. Music will be provided by DJ Double and DJ Plug.

When: Thursday, March 21, 10 p.m.- Friday, March 22, 2 a.m.

Where: Cartier Lounge, 5504 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.

Admission: $10 (VIP access). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boogie Nights Burlesque





Criterion is hosting this burlesque show. Expect 70s rock and pop along with disco music. Pearl Van Dammit, Darth Rubie and Miss Bliss are all slated to perform.

When: Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Criterion, 347 W. Main St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
