Here's what to do in Durham this weekend

Africana Nights at The Palace International
Tonight: Head over to The Palace International for the weekly celebration of all things Africana. Expect a variety of African, Caribbean and Latino food, cocktails and music.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 26, 1 a.m.
Where: The Palace International, 1104 Broad St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Soul Yoga at The Chesterfield
Join Soul Yoga and practitioners of all skill levels for a Saturday morning flow at The Chesterfield. Attendees will enjoy an energetic yet soulful one-hour class.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The Chesterfield, 701 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Ridin wit Joe Crack' at The Carolina Theatre
Catch a free performance of the family-friendly stage production "Ridin wit Joe Crack." Based on the life of former gang leader turned anti-crime advocate, the show also features performances by professional recording artists, spoken-word poetry and more.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets