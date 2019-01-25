ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Durham this weekend

Photo: Oscar Keys/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this weekend. From a celebration of African culture to a play chronicling the life of a gang leader turned anti-crime advocate, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Africana Nights at The Palace International





Tonight: Head over to The Palace International for the weekly celebration of all things Africana. Expect a variety of African, Caribbean and Latino food, cocktails and music.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 26, 1 a.m.
Where: The Palace International, 1104 Broad St.
Admission: Free
Soul Yoga at The Chesterfield





Join Soul Yoga and practitioners of all skill levels for a Saturday morning flow at The Chesterfield. Attendees will enjoy an energetic yet soulful one-hour class.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The Chesterfield, 701 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
'Ridin wit Joe Crack' at The Carolina Theatre





Catch a free performance of the family-friendly stage production "Ridin wit Joe Crack." Based on the life of former gang leader turned anti-crime advocate, the show also features performances by professional recording artists, spoken-word poetry and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St.
Admission: Free
