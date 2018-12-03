Here's what to do in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Friends Trivia
This event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the TV show "Friends." Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Crank Arm Brewing Company will host.
When: Monday, Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Crank Arm Brewing Company, 319 W. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Rick & Morty Trivia
Take part in five rounds of trivia based on the Adult Swim animated series "Rick and Morty." Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for those individuals playing on their own.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: World of Beer, 4208 Six Forks Road
Admission: Free
Music of the Carolinas: Shape Note Singers
Hear the Shape Note Singers of the Research Triangle at December's Music of the Carolinas concert. The performers will sing a cappella. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the annual Holiday Food Drive for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
