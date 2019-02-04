ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Raleigh this week

Dorothea Dix Park. | Photo: Michelle B./Yelp

By Hoodline
From Disney movie trivia to a fashion mixer, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Disney Movie Trivia





Are you a fan of Disney films? Stop by Pizza La Stella on Tuesday for trivia night. The trivia questions will be based on Disney's animated films including "Snow White," "Coco" and more. Team captains are encouraged to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dorothea Dix Park Final Community Meeting





Celebrate the new vision for Dorothea Dix Park at this final community meeting, which will review the master plan that has been developed over the last 18 months. Expect food, drink, music and more. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free T-shirt.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St. (Ballroom B)
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Redress Raleigh Fashion & Textiles Mixer





Redress Raleigh is hosting its first fashion and textiles mixer of 2019. Attendees can learn about the nonprofit's consumer education and advocacy plans for the year. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Kitchen, 201 W. Martin St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
