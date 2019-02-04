Here's what to do in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Disney Movie Trivia
Are you a fan of Disney films? Stop by Pizza La Stella on Tuesday for trivia night. The trivia questions will be based on Disney's animated films including "Snow White," "Coco" and more. Team captains are encouraged to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
Dorothea Dix Park Final Community Meeting
Celebrate the new vision for Dorothea Dix Park at this final community meeting, which will review the master plan that has been developed over the last 18 months. Expect food, drink, music and more. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free T-shirt.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St. (Ballroom B)
Admission: Free
Redress Raleigh Fashion & Textiles Mixer
Redress Raleigh is hosting its first fashion and textiles mixer of 2019. Attendees can learn about the nonprofit's consumer education and advocacy plans for the year. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Kitchen, 201 W. Martin St.
Admission: Free
