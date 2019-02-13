ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Raleigh this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a movie screening to a beer festival, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

Film Screening: 'Super Hummingbirds'





First up, head over to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences for a free screening of the film "Super Hummingbirds." The film, by Emmy-award-winning producer Ann Johnson Prum, explores new research on the hummingbird's superpowers, which include its speed and its ability to fly backwards and upside-down and float in mid-air. Stick around after the screening for a Q&A session with Prum, who has filmed and produced specials for PBS, Discovery Channel, National Geographic and other major outlets.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 11 W. Jones St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Big Frosty Beer Festival





Join local, regional and national breweries for a beer sampling festival this Saturday afternoon at the Raleigh Beer Garden. Expect live music and a complimentary mug.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Beer Garden, 614 Glenwood Ave.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Life & Career of Artist Ernie Barnes





Last but not least, celebrate the life and career of Durham-native Ernie Barnes. The professional football player turned renowned artist is best known for work he produced for the television show "Good times."

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30-5 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
