DISNEYLAND

Disneyland's holiday season festivities: Decked-out Haunted Mansion, special churros and more

Action News reporter Brianna Ruffalo learns what Disney lovers have to look forward to this holiday season at Disneyland.

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
The holidays have begun at the Disneyland Resort, bringing seasonal magic to the Happiest Place on Earth from Nov. 9, 2018, through Jan. 6, 2019.

Throughout the holiday season, traditions are shared, memories are made and the spirit of the season shines even brighter throughout the resort.

The festivities include favorite holiday experiences and entertainment, including Disney Festival of Holidays and the "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular.

This year, the popular Festival of Lights is back once again to entertain guests with the sights, sounds and tastes of diverse cultural festivities and plenty of Disney magic.

Among the daily lineup of entertainment is the Disney Viva Navidad street party celebration.

The heartwarming Festival of Holidays, which honors the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali and Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day, is celebrated at Disney California Adventure Park for an additional two days, running through Jan. 8, 2019.

The Holidays have arrived at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
