Holly Springs High School choir 1 of 4 in US picked for international festival

Colla Voce is the auditioned advanced ensemble made up of 11th and 12th-grade students at Holly Springs High School. The choir has performed at state conferences, Carnegie Hall and more.
Now the choir's reputation afforded it a great honor: an invite to an internationally acclaimed choir festival in London.
Congrats to @hshschorus & their advanced choir being only 1 of 4 US choirs selected for the London International Choral Festival. They need help fundraising. If you can, here's a link: https://t.co/vN5vqwIn7h pic.twitter.com/Q8w7AyzA3N— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 19, 2019
London International Choral Festival is an annual event that gives young singers the chance to perform at magnificent venues and learn under some of Britain's most celebrated vocal teachers and conductors.
The week-long festival culminates with a concert at Southwark Cathedral.
Here's how you can be part of it all. The students in the Colla Voce choir need your support.
Getting to London isn't free. The trip will cost $3,500 per person. The choir is seeking grants and scholarships, but it is also asking for your support through GoFundMe.