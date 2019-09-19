Arts & Entertainment

Holly Springs High School choir 1 of 4 in US picked for international festival

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A choir at Holly Springs High School is one of only four in the country to be invited to England for the London International Choral Festival.

Colla Voce is the auditioned advanced ensemble made up of 11th and 12th-grade students at Holly Springs High School. The choir has performed at state conferences, Carnegie Hall and more.

Now the choir's reputation afforded it a great honor: an invite to an internationally acclaimed choir festival in London.



London International Choral Festival is an annual event that gives young singers the chance to perform at magnificent venues and learn under some of Britain's most celebrated vocal teachers and conductors.

The week-long festival culminates with a concert at Southwark Cathedral.

Here's how you can be part of it all. The students in the Colla Voce choir need your support.

Getting to London isn't free. The trip will cost $3,500 per person. The choir is seeking grants and scholarships, but it is also asking for your support through GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholly springshigh schoolsinginggofundmefundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Announcement on rape kit testing scheduled for Thursday
'He was misbehaving:' Daycare teacher defends assault allegations
Harnett County deputies investigating shots fired call
Durham PD graduates newest class, agencies nationwide struggle hiring
Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds
Kenly Police Department under criminal investigation
Authorities searching for man in Raleigh sexual assault case
Show More
'Disbelief:' Trooper who helped end Pittsboro standoff speaks about ordeal
Mom concerned after daughter says classmate threatened to kill her
Cumberland County non-profit in desperate need of electric wheelchairs
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges
Women demand change at NAACP amid harassment allegations
More TOP STORIES News