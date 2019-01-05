ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off 2019 award season

EMBED </>More Videos

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, first-time director Bradley Cooper choked up while thanking co-star Sam Elliott for his "blind faith." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ryan Pearson
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. --
Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Olivia Colman and other Oscar contenders kicked off Hollywood's 2019 awards season with an emotional trip to the desert city of Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala was a familiar setting for Cooper, who received director of the year honors on Thursday. He had presented the same trophy to his "Silver Linings Playbook" director David O. Russell six years ago and filmed key "A Star is Born" scenes in the area.

First-time director Cooper choked up while thanking co-star Sam Elliott for his "blind faith," saying, "It's just a testament that if you believe in something so strong and you're willing to work tirelessly, you can get great artists like Sam Elliott."

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star Melissa McCarthy and "The Favourite" star Colman both held back tears when talking about their husbands on stage.

Lee, winner of a career achievement award, recounted his early ambitions after being introduced by his "BlackKklansman" stars John David Washington and Adam Driver.

SEE ALSO: When are Oscars nominations announced? What to know about Oscars nominations, host and date for 2019

"Growing up in public school in Brooklyn, I would sit in the back of the class," he said. "I would practice my autograph. Didn't take any notes. Just practice my autograph. I don't know why. But I knew one day I would be signing autographs. So this whole thing, as a filmmaker. I think that I didn't choose film. Film chose me."

Emily Blunt heaped praise on her "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall.

"If what Mary Poppins does for people is come in and infuse a sense of wonder and hope and joy, well then ... you are our Manny Poppins, always and forever," she said.

Colman made one of the night's few nods to real-world politics. She called Queen Anne, her character in "The Favourite," ''someone in whom resides all the madness, frustration, confusion and instability of a powerful person unfit for their job. I don't know if you know of anyone like that."

"Green Book," a race-focused story set in the 1950s and inspired by a true story, was given the Vanguard Award at the event. On the red carpet, star Viggo Mortensen pushed back against what he called "extremely unfair" recent media reports questioning the historical accuracy of the film.

Honorees at the black-tie-optional gala dinner will be seeing plenty more of each other. All the individual award winners are also nominees at the Golden Globe Awards, to be held Sunday in Beverly Hills.

EMBED More News Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldsouthern californiafilm festivalaward showsmovie newsmoviesPalm Springs
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Warren County man starts 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
3 dramas to catch in Cary theaters right now
4 top dramas worth checking out in Raleigh this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Wake Inn
Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student
Show More
Study finds link between depression and social media use among teens
18-wheeler runs off road, crashes into Aldi store and several cars in lot
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Beautiful weekend ahead after rainy few days
More News