Arts & Entertainment

Horror film based on alleged Fort Bragg exorcism in development, officials respond to rumors

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A supernatural horror film based on an alleged exorcism at Fort Bragg is currently in development.

Lionsgate confirms with ABC 11 that the film currently known as "Incident at Fort Bragg" is inspired by the true story of Irish Priest Malachi Martin who was brought in by the U.S. to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier.

However, Fort Bragg officials, with the assistance of historians and the religious department, confirm no such event ever occurred.

We don't know when this alleged exorcism happened, but it's believed to have between the early 60s up to Martin's death in 1999.

Lionsgate has hired director Osgood Perkins to write and direct the movie.

Along with Perkins, Beau Flynn and Scott Glassgold will produce. All of the individuals involved have had an extensive background in the horror genre.

Joe Latino, a volunteer at the Fayetteville Transportation Area Museum, says he wouldn't be surprised if a traditional exorcism ever happened.

"I wouldn't doubt it would happen because people do believe in those kinds of things," Latino said.

The local historian says extreme methods of exorcisms aren't used as much anymore, something confirmed by the Diocese of Raleigh.

Reverend Monsignor David Brockman, with the Diocese of Raleigh, says modern-day exorcisms are based on specific prayers for certain situations. Very rarely do they use the older methods.

The film currently has no release date and Fort Bragg officials say Lionsgate has not reached out to them about filming on post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfort braggreligionhalloweenfort braggmoviemovie newsfort bragg news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scary weather for Halloween: Tornado watch in effect for much of NC
Durham chief, youth groups work to curtail, prevent gang-related violence
Fayetteville family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
16-year-old student arrested in gas station shooting near Enloe HS
Police say missing college student was harmed
Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed
Show More
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Cape Fear Valley construction will affect parking, traffic flow
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
'It' red balloons popping up in California storm drains
More TOP STORIES News