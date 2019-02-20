OSCARS

How Dolby helps make the Oscar ceremony sound as good as it looks

EMBED </>More Videos

On Oscar Sunday, Dolby will be present once again inside the Dolby Theatre.

By
LOS ANGELES --
On Oscar Sunday, Dolby will be present once again inside the Dolby Theatre. As it turns out, the company's film and sound technology, coupled with excellent work, could result in some Oscars for the nominees.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos play a part in the five of the eight nominations this year for best picture, explained Dolby Institute director Glenn Kiser.

Among this year's nominated movies with Dolby's laboratory input are "BlackKklansman," "Black Panther" and "Roma."

"Dolby has a long history of supporting and working with filmmakers and content creators, basically as far back as the last iteration of "A Star Is Born" in 1976 with Barbra Streisand. It was one of the very first movies to come out in Dolby stereo," Kiser said.

When it comes to the broadcast audio you'll be hearing on Sunday from inside the Dolby Theatre, that's left to the expertise of veteran audio director Paul Sandweiss and his team of experts.

"It's about elegance and it's not boom boom boom. It's very old-school style, at least for me it is," he said. "It's a little bigger this year because we've got the Philharmonic coming in, which is great. We've got Gaga coming in with her band, we've got Queen coming in with their band, so it's a little bigger this year."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsmovies
OSCARS
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
Oscars Countdown: Sandy Kenyon's predictions
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
Oscars Countdown: Sandy Kenyon's predictions
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
Rules and Winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC weather: Sleet begins to fall across Durham-area Tuesday night
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Show More
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Woman says mom's death in Fayetteville rehab facility was preventable
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
More News