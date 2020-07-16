Ryan Seacrest goes over daily routine, so-called 'Seacrest juices' on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Ever wonder how Ryan Seacrest handles his loaded schedule?The 45-year-old TV and radio personality hosts "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "American Idol" and "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and keeps busy with many more projects.So when Seacrest appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with "Live" co-host Kelly Ripa, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco wanted to know his daily routine."I'm waking up at 6 in the morning 'cause I got two kids. What time are you getting up, No. 1, and No. 2, what are you taking to stay up? I need a nap at noon. Are you on some special 'Seacrest Juice'?" the stand-up comedian asked.Seacrest said his alarm goes off at 4 a.m. but he wakes up at every hour "thinking it's not going to go off."He also admitted that he has certain "juices," starting with tea and two "very strong" black coffees and later including matcha, more coffee, water and a green smoothie.Ripa, on the other hand, said she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. "in solidarity," but unlike Seacrest, she eats "solid foods.""I am not on an all-liquid diet. I'm on an all-carbohydrate diet," Ripa said.