OSCARS

Oscars 2018 Live: When are they and where can I watch?

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

As movie fans everywhere gear up for Hollywood's Biggest Night, many wonder when are the Oscars, and where to watch the ceremony.

The Oscars will be broadcast LIVE on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Just like last year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Online, you can stream it from abc.go.com or with the ABC app. There will also be a second-screen experience, The Oscars: All Access on the official Oscars website.

And the night's about more than just the ceremony: Tune in before the show to On The Red Carpet at the Oscars, as well as Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet and after for post-show coverage. Check your local listings.

Take a tour of the Oscars green room
Just steps from the Oscars stage, the green room is a sanctuary.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on the writers' room, the hardest jokes to write and lessons from last year
"I guess the Oscars for a comedian is kind of like the Super Bowl," Kimmel said.

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Last year's Best Picture mishap wasn't the first big Oscars surprise.

Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!

Need to catch up to impress your friends at your Oscars viewing party? The Oscars Insider digital series broke down the nominees with a new episode every day until Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsABC
Related
See who's performing at the 2018 Oscars
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News