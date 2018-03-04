As movie fans everywhere gear up for Hollywood's Biggest Night, many wonder when are the Oscars, and where to watch the ceremony.
The Oscars will be broadcast LIVE on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Just like last year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Online, you can stream it from abc.go.com or with the ABC app. There will also be a second-screen experience, The Oscars: All Access on the official Oscars website.
And the night's about more than just the ceremony: Tune in before the show to On The Red Carpet at the Oscars, as well as Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet and after for post-show coverage. Check your local listings.
Take a tour of the Oscars green room
Just steps from the Oscars stage, the green room is a sanctuary.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on the writers' room, the hardest jokes to write and lessons from last year
"I guess the Oscars for a comedian is kind of like the Super Bowl," Kimmel said.
Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Last year's Best Picture mishap wasn't the first big Oscars surprise.
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Need to catch up to impress your friends at your Oscars viewing party? The Oscars Insider digital series broke down the nominees with a new episode every day until Friday.
