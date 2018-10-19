How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted

Let's be real, the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact, a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions.Many people claim to have secret strategies to improve their odds, but do these strategies really work? KGO-TV sat down with Berkeley City College statistics professor, Dr. Mike Orkin, to get the mathematical truth:"It is pure chance, so it doesn't matter what store you buy your tickets from, or where you buy your tickets, your chances are always the same. Interestingly enough, randomness has, creates patterns. And so just by chance, there will be some stores that sell more winning tickets than other stores.""Some people bet on the most frequently drawn numbers because those numbers are hot, some people bet on numbers that haven't come up for a while because those numbers are due. But in a game of pure chance, it doesn't make any difference. ""If you always play the most frequently drawn numbers, it does not change your chance of winning. But if you do win, there's more chance you'll have to split the pot with somebody.""Your chances of winning always stay the same, but you could win more money as the jackpot grows, so gambling-wise, it becomes a better bet.""So there's no strategy that'll increase your odds of winning other than to buy more tickets."