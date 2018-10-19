MEGA MILLIONS

How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted

EMBED </>More Videos

Let's be real - the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions Jackpot. (KGO-TV)

By and Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Let's be real, the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact, a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions.

Many people claim to have secret strategies to improve their odds, but do these strategies really work? KGO-TV sat down with Berkeley City College statistics professor, Dr. Mike Orkin, to get the mathematical truth:

Myth 1: There are LUCKY stores

Reality: Not really

"It is pure chance, so it doesn't matter what store you buy your tickets from, or where you buy your tickets, your chances are always the same. Interestingly enough, randomness has, creates patterns. And so just by chance, there will be some stores that sell more winning tickets than other stores."

Myth 2: There are HOT numbers

Reality: Kinda, sorta, not really

"Some people bet on the most frequently drawn numbers because those numbers are hot, some people bet on numbers that haven't come up for a while because those numbers are due. But in a game of pure chance, it doesn't make any difference. "

Myth 3: Your odds are better (over the long run) if you always play the most frequently-drawn numbers

Reality: No... and it could cost you!

"If you always play the most frequently drawn numbers, it does not change your chance of winning. But if you do win, there's more chance you'll have to split the pot with somebody."

Myth 4: The size of the jackpot and the number of players can affect your odds

Reality: No... but it's a better time to play

"Your chances of winning always stay the same, but you could win more money as the jackpot grows, so gambling-wise, it becomes a better bet."

Myth 5: There is no way to increase your odds

Reality: FALSE! There is one and only one way to increase your odds

"So there's no strategy that'll increase your odds of winning other than to buy more tickets."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgamblingmega millionslotteryu.s. & worldjackpotCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Triangle residents gobble up Mega Millions tickets for shot at record jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
More mega millions
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Ax-throwing venue with bar opens in Durham
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Orange County couple injured in home invasion
Durham police ID victim in deadly shooting
Durham's Northgate Mall faces possibility of foreclosure
TSA officers purchase shirt for boy who wasn't wearing one
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Popular Chapel Hill bakery shuts down, leaving brides scrambling
Show More
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Forecasters unveil weather outlook for upcoming winter
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City
Company selling 'nosewarmers' - earmuffs for your nose
More News