Iconic songs from The Cranberries to remember Dolores O'Riordan by

Dolores O'Riordan, the frontwoman for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday. (Mick Hutson/Redferns via Getty)

The Cranberries had several hits throughout the '90s which can be heard in films like You've Got Mail, Clueless and Mission: Impossible, as well as TV shows like Charmed, Gossip Girl and The Sopranos. Here's a look back at the group's most iconic songs.

Music videos may contain adult content. Music video release date listed for years.

Zombie
Year: 1994

Linger
Year: 1993

Dreams
Year: 1993

Ode to My Family
Year: 1994

When You're Gone
Year: 1996

Animal Instinct
Year: 1999

Promises
Year: 1999

Just My Imagination
Year: 2000

Analyze
Year: 2001
