ABC Primetime

Is there a romantic future for Angie and Will on ABC's 'Single Parents'?

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- ABC's "Single Parents" is in full swing and one thing viewers are wondering is if Angie and Will have a romantic future?

Killam, who plays Will Cooper, described it as a slow burn and said that they don't want to rush into anything with the characters on the show.

"Possibly between Will and Angie, I think we want to slow play it, it's more fun," Killam said. "I think it's like that thing on Christmas morning where the anticipation is almost always more satisfying than the actual opening of the present."

"Is it?" joked Leighton Meester, who plays Angie D'Amato. "Is it?"

He went on to say that the characters' relationship is growing more intimate because they are dealing with "real life" stuff on the show now. "Because it has yet to be sexual, it makes it more interesting and more complicated to me."

"Stop the anticipation!' Meester said.

But for now, fans will have to watch the romance between Douglas and Poppy play out, as Angie lives on Douglas' property. As you can imagine, that comes with its own set of comedic events.

Don't miss this week's "Single Parents" on ABC tonight at 9:30/8:30c.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Family, love and joy abound in 4 seasons of 'American Housewife' for Mixon
Taran Killam, Leighton Meester talk 'Single Parents' on ABC
Nolan Gould talks about the final season of 'Modern Family'
Tiffany Haddish listens as 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Trooper has serious injuries after being hit in Vance County
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Show More
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
More TOP STORIES News