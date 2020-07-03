Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are throwing a wedding ceremony that a New York City couple will never forget.

Bridge and tunnel officers Rasheda Patton and Anthony Presley from Brooklyn had to cancel their June wedding in St. Maarten due to COVID-19.

During "Live's I in I Do Week," the show featured a week of themed segments and surprises leading up to Friday's big wedding.

Special guests like The Cake Boss Buddy Valastro stopped by for a virtual wedding cake tasting and DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson joined for a dancing lesson.

On Friday, Ryan and Kelly will join dozens of family members, all via video chat, to celebrate the virtual wedding ceremony that will of course include a cake cutting, a champagne toast and some special surprises for the happy couple.

Check local listings for when to watch "Live's I in I Do Week" on your ABC station!

Friday, July 10 - It's the big day! But first, JERRY O'CONNELL and REBECCA ROMIJN, and Ripa and husband MARK CONSUELOS, go head-to-head with Patton and Presley in a fun game to see how well the couples really know each other. Then, the hosts join dozens of friends and family members to celebrate as "Live's I in I Do Week" concludes with a beautiful virtual wedding ceremony, cake cutting, a champagne toast and some special surprises for the happy couple.
