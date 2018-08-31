ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J. Cole brings together 19 acts for his Raleigh Dreamville Festival

J Cole announces music festival lineup.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
J. Cole announced he will be the headliner of his Dreamville Festival in Raleigh's Dix Park on Saturday, September 15. The North Carolina rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is putting together a first-of-its-kind music festival in the Capital City.

J. Cole says the festival is an opportunity for him to give back to his home state that helped shape the artist he became. He was raised in Fayetteville and currently lives in Raleigh.

The event will take place on several stages and aims to bring together national acts and up-and-comers.

Here's the 19 act line-up announced today:

J. Cole

SZA

Big Sean

Young Thug

Nelly

Rich The Kid

Teyana Taylor

Davido

Bas

J.I.D.

Rapsody

Cozz

Saba

Earthgang

Ari Lennox

Omen

YBN Cordae

Lute

King Mez

Details:

What: Dreamville Festival

Where: Dix Park, Raleigh

When: Sept. 15

Tickets: $109 - $449

Information: https://dreamvillefest.com/
