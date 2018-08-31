J. Cole brings together 19 acts for his Raleigh Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --J. Cole announced he will be the headliner of his Dreamville Festival in Raleigh's Dix Park on Saturday, September 15. The North Carolina rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is putting together a first-of-its-kind music festival in the Capital City.
J. Cole says the festival is an opportunity for him to give back to his home state that helped shape the artist he became. He was raised in Fayetteville and currently lives in Raleigh.
The event will take place on several stages and aims to bring together national acts and up-and-comers.
Here's the 19 act line-up announced today:
J. Cole
SZA
Big Sean
Young Thug
Nelly
Rich The Kid
Teyana Taylor
Davido
Bas
J.I.D.
Rapsody
Cozz
Saba
Earthgang
Ari Lennox
Omen
YBN Cordae
Lute
King Mez
Details:
What: Dreamville Festival
Where: Dix Park, Raleigh
When: Sept. 15
Tickets: $109 - $449
Information: https://dreamvillefest.com/