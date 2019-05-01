jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' James Holzhauer: How does current contestant compare to Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, Julia Collins and more?

'Good Morning America' has the latest on 'Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek himself has said that James Holzhauer has challenged his belief that Ken Jennings could never be beaten.

But what exactly does it mean to beat a past contestant on the show, and how close is "Jeopardy! James" to becoming the greatest of the great? Let's take a look at some of the stats the show uses and where Holzhauer and other all-time best contestants stand.

James Holzhauer

First appearance: 2019; Currently on the show (Stats updated as of 4/30/19 episode)

Records: Single game winnings ($131,127, won on April 17)

Holzhauer dominates this category. The top nine spots belong to "Jeopardy! James."

Ken Jennings

First appearance: 2004

Records: Most consecutive wins (74), Highest regular season wins ($2,520,700)

Can Holzhauer surpass him? Holzhauer would need to stretch his weeks-long streak into a months-long streak before he has the longest run ever on the show. He's been quickly gaining in cash, however. At this rate, he'd pass Jennings' total regular season winnings in just a few more weeks' worth of playing time.

Brad Rutter

First appearance: 2000

Records: Most all-time winnings ($4,688,436)

Can Holzhauer surpass it? Holzhauer has a long way to go to become the person with the greatest all-time winnings, though with more than $1 million, he is in a solid third place behind Jennings and Rutter. Since Rutter got most of his money winning multiple tournaments, it may be a while before Holzhauer even gets a chance to overtake him.

Julia Collins

First appearance: 2014

Records: Second place in most consecutive wins (20)

Can Holzhauer surpass it? With 19 games under his belt (including one very close call), Holzhauer will tie her on May 1 if he wins, and he'll pass her on May 2 if he wins.

Check out more fun stats about James Holzhauer and other Jeopardy! contestants.
