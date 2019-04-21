what's trending

Jason Momoa shaves signature beard to promote recycling

EMBED <>More Videos

Jason Momoa's matching pink tuxedo and scrunchie is Oscars gold for fans

There's a chance you might not recognize Jason Momoa, who is now beardless for the first time since 2012.

The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor released a video earlier this week chronicling his quest to shave his signature facial hair in order to promote recycling.


The 39-year-old said he wanted to do it to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," adding that aluminum is the one thing that can save it. According to EPA data, nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

"We've got to get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman is trying to do the best he can, for my kids, for your kids and for the world," Momoa said.

Momoa also plugged his own line of sparkling water, which is sold in aluminum cans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingcelebrityearth dayactorbuzzworthyconservationocean conservation
WHAT'S TRENDING
'Star Wars: Episode 9:' Watch 1st teaser trailer
Dunkin' teams up with brewery for iced coffee-inspired beer
Multicolored squirrel is the internet's favorite animal today
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
TOP STORIES
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh identified
Explosions kill at least 207, 'several' Americans in Sri Lanka
Police officer pulls over teenager, helps him land job
BBQ business getting heat for selling LGBTQ shirts
Fire destroys Greene County church one day before Easter
Mount Airy man shot 2 children after 'road rage' incident, officials say
3 detained after deputies respond to suspicious home activity report
Show More
Officials: 3 shot during rap music release party at Butner barbecue restaurant
Kayaker rescued from Little River in Spring Lake
Capitals shutout Hurricanes 6-0 in fifth playoff game
2 tornado touch downs confirmed in Chatham, Edgecombe counties
Easter egg hunts to ALS Walk, things to do this weekend
More TOP STORIES News