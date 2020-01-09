jeopardy

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Ken Jennings mimics 'all-in' gesture, James Holzhauer wins night 2

The second night of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament saw the contestants going 'all-in.'

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, is known for making an 'all-in' hand gesture when he puts all his money on the line during Daily Doubles, as if he was pushing all his poker chips to the center of the table.



But rival Ken Jennings wanted to get in on the fun Wednesday night.

When he wagered everything on a Daily Double, host Alex Trebek quipped, "Do it."

Jennings mimicked Holzhauer's 'all-in' movement, while asking, "Has James copyrighted this?"

"One time use only. You're good," Holzhauer responded.



Fellow competitor Brad Rutter joined in the fun, giving Jennings a humorous warning.

"(James) now owns 10% of whatever you get," Rutter said.

While Jennings walked away the winner on night 1, it was 'Jeopardy James' who got the win on night 2.



"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Who won game 2?
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
Man uninjured after scary crash from falling asleep at the wheel
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Human skull mystery: Police seek help with curious case
Show More
McDougald Terrace children scared to return home amid CO crisis
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico faces federal charges
Search resumes for missing crew members off NC coast
More TOP STORIES News