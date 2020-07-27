jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' to honor Regis Philbin by showing 1992 episode as part of 'Vault' series

The 1992 episode also features Carol Burnett and Donna Mills
As "Jeopardy!" airs classic episodes from its vault, the team a few weeks ago selected the first "Celebrity Jeopardy!" episode that ever aired, and it featured Regis Philbin. Monday night, the 1992 episode will be presented as a tribute to the talk-show legend, who died Friday at age 88.

"Jeopardy!" producers called selecting the episode an easy choice: It featured Carol Burnett, Donna Mills, and Philbin in "an entertaining and spirited competition."

"That choice has been made even more poignant with the passing of Regis Philbin this weekend," according to the "Jeopardy!" team.

The episode, they said, was chosen weeks before his death to show "our gratitude to Regis for his friendship to the show for so many years. We proudly present it now in memoriam and with love."

"Jeopardy!" has been opening up its vault for a four-week retrospective series that began July 20.

For the first time, "America's Favorite Quiz Show," is digging deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show's 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.

"What is incredible about "Jeopardy!" is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today," said the show's executive producer, Mike Richards. "I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years - the set, the pace of the game...the mustache! - but the ability to play along is timeless."

The producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series' history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.



July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!



Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation



For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritylive with kelly and ryancelebrity deathsfamous deathswho wants to be a millionairegame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County surpasses 10,000 cases
Fayetteville 'Black Lives Matter' painting defaced with white paint
Fayetteville Police make arrest in fatal parking-lot shooting
13 cats, 1 rabbit rescued from Fuquay-Varina house
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Show More
Another tropical system expected to form soon
California man reunited with family after beating COVID-19
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Mike Ditka says national anthem kneelers can 'Get the hell out of my country'
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News