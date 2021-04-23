Arts & Entertainment

'Jersey Shore' star arrested again on domestic violence allegation

LOS ANGELES -- "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners.

No other details on the person were given.

Ortiz-Magro's attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

The reality star was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019.

Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest.

He remains on probation from that case.

Ortiz-Magro appeared on MTV's original "Jersey Shore" from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
