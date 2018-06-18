COMINGUPROSES

Former 'Bachelor' Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jesse Palmer about hosting the new reality show.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The creator of The Bachelor franchise brings you a new show called The Proposal on ABC, and it's hosted by season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer!

"It's like watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette on speed!" Palmer said.

The concept of the show is that an eligible man or woman will select someone to propose to at the end of each episode from a pool of 10 contestants.



They go through a series of pageant-style rounds, complete with a bathing suit competition, and some very difficult questions.

"The questions that get asked on this show are things that you cannot ask somebody on a first date," Palmer said. "I guarantee you that there are married couples together five or 10 years that still haven't had the guts to ask themselves the questions that are on this show."

At the end of an hour, there is a ring provided by a familiar face to "Bachelor Nation."

"It is a Neil Lane!" Palmer laughed. "Neil Lane was there every episode."

Palmer said that when he first heard about the show, he immediately loved the concept but he had some concerns.

"I've never seen anything like it, and I was very skeptical," he said, "Who is going to get down on one knee after speaking to someone that they haven't even really been able to see for the last hour, and what I was shocked to find out was there are people out there hoping to find love that are willing to go to extreme measures to achieve this."

As The Bachelor in 2004, Palmer felt that he could relate to what the contestants were going through.

"It is way less stressful hosting this show than being The Bachelor," Palmer said. "I sleep so much easier at night, it's great."

Still, prepare for the show to tug at your heart strings!

"Tons of laughter, but there are some tears too," he said.

Don't miss the premiere of The Proposal on Monday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwedding proposalABC premieresthe bachelorcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News