live with kelly and ryan

Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci to appear on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday

First lady Jill Biden and chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." (Getty Images)

On Monday, June 7, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will kick off the week by welcoming first lady Jill Biden and chief medical advisor to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the exclusive interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Biden and Fauci will sit down with Ripa and Seacrest to discuss the latest efforts to combat COVID-19, share an update on the progress that the country has made against the pandemic, and talk about the widening scope of vaccination efforts in the U.S.

To find out where "Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs in your area, click here.
