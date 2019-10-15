Arts & Entertainment

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returning to Brooklyn next week

NEW YORK -- ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is coming back to the Big Apple!

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to Brooklyn, New York, for five new shows starting Monday, October 21st.

Guests for the week include Eddie Murphy, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Senator Bernie Sanders, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski, with musical performances from Alicia Keys, David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer, The Sugarhill Gang and more.

The show will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have traveled to Brooklyn and broadcast from BAM.

Find more information on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at www.abc.go.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrooklynnew york cityjimmy kimmel livejimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby safe after being taken in car left outside Fayetteville store
Durham 3-year-old with lemonade business awarded for service
JCPenney hiring more than 650 across NC
LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed'
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
ATM, gas pump: Here's where you need to be on alert for the flu
Show More
Ex-boyfriend is person of interest in death of Holly Springs mom
Live video option lets Person County 911 see your emergency
Third NC death reported from Legionnaires' disease
Man assaulted, seriously injured at Raleigh Luke Bryan concert
Cuban immigrant now owns the Triangle's largest janitorial company
More TOP STORIES News