Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. --Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, is opening a comedy club in Las Vegas.
This will be a dream come true for Kimmel, who is a native of Sin City.
Kimmel has joined casino giant, Caesars Entertainment, to open the comedy club on the Las Vegas strip in the spring of 2019.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Kimmel has spent a year planning every detail of the club.
The comedian will host big-name talent as well as give up-and-coming comics a chance to perform.
He, too, will make regular appearances.