Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip

Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, is opening a comedy club in Las Vegas.This will be a dream come true for Kimmel, who is a native of Sin City.Kimmel has joined casino giant, Caesars Entertainment, to open the comedy club on the Las Vegas strip in the spring of 2019.Kimmel has spent a year planning every detail of the club.The comedian will host big-name talent as well as give up-and-coming comics a chance to perform.He, too, will make regular appearances.