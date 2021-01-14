Arts & Entertainment

Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92

The widow of the legendary television host Mister Rogers has died at the age of 92, the Fred Rogers Productions company announced Thursday.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years.

She continued to share their commitment to supporting children and families even after his death as a chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.

The company released the following statement on Twitter:

"Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."



It was not yet clear how she died.

ALSO READ: Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniatelevisioncelebrity deathsobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS votes to remain in virtual learning until mid-February
LATEST: NC relaxes vaccine eligibility requirement
Return to school dates uncertain as NC COVID-19 metrics worsen
Person County man describes life-threatening battle with COVID-19
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
When can you get vaccinated? NC makes changes to phases
Show More
Fort Bragg nurse combats skepticism surrounding COVID-19 vaccine
Duke Health has life-saving tool against carbon monoxide poisoning
3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Harnett County auto shop
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
List of the mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in NC
More TOP STORIES News