Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for role in 'Joker' at 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Joaquin Phoenix has won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Joker."

Phoenix's win Sunday marked the first time the actor took home an Oscar. He's been nominated several times, including for "Gladiator" in 2001, "Walk the Line" in 2006 and "The Master" in 2013.

Phoenix became emotional during his speech when he spoke about his late brother River Phoenix, who died from an overdose in 1993.

"Joker" won the best original score Oscar as well, and is up for the night's final prize, best picture.
