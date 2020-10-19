entertainment

Danbury names sewage plant after 'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver

DANBURY, Connecticut -- Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury's City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant "The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver "because it's full of crap just like you, John."

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and and a see-through plastic helmet.

"This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with," Oliver said. "And now more than ever, there's something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out."

Boughton said Oliver's promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityinternetentertainmentcomediannationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
Tony nominations: One show leads the way with 15
Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
LATEST: NC reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases
I-40 and I-95 closed Monday due to traffic incidents
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
NC Chinese Lantern Festival canceled for 2020
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
The 411: Couple's wedding reaches across country lines
Show More
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo
Harris reschedules canceled North Carolina visit
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News