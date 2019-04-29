Arts & Entertainment

John Singleton alive, on life support after death rumors, publicist says

EMBED <>More Videos

"Boyz N the Hood" director John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to his family.

John Singleton is alive and on life support, according to his publicist. The Oscar-nominated director suffered a stroke last week.

On Monday, media reports surfaced that he had died, but CNN reports that publicist Shannon Barr refuted those rumors.

Singleton is in the intensive care unit, Barr said.

His family released a statement on Saturday asking for privacy after the director suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital," the statement reads. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Shonda Rhimes were among the public figures wishing him well over the weekend.




Actress Taraji P. Hensen wrote over the weekend on Instagram that she had visited Singleton.



Boyz N The Hood earned Singleton two Oscar nominations in 1991. One was for writing and one was for directing. The latter made him the first African-American nominated for Best Directing.

His other films include Poetic Justice, which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Rosewood. Singleton's recent projects include the TV series Snowfall, a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesoscars
TOP STORIES
Search underway in Orange Co. for missing 91-year-old with dementia
Good Samaritan's quick action prevents spread of fire at Durham hotel
Missing Maine boys may be in the Carolinas, police say
Lee County man killed neighbor's dog after it chased his cat, he says
Hurricanes beat out Islanders 2-1 in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Motorcyclist crashes while giving driver 'the finger'
Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County
Show More
Navy recruit, 18, collapses, dies during bootcamp
15-month-old dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
7 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt
Officer thanks boy who gave him Easter dinner
Police: New York mother stabbed 2 young children with razor
More TOP STORIES News