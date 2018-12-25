ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jordan Peele releases the trailer for his new horror film on Christmas

Jordan Peele has a new story-line he's hoping will scare us.

The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.

The film, "Us", stars academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.

Actors Betty Gabriel and Stephen Root talk about writer/director Jordan Peele's disturbing look at race relations in "Get Out."



In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.

When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil "doppelgangers" haunting them.

"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."

The horror-thriller "Get Out" was released in February 2017, but Oscar voters did not forget it and even with the onslaught of so many late in the year releases, "Get Out's" star Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for best actor.



It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.
