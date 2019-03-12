Just call her Lady Luck: Virginia woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day

When you know - you know.



This super lucky Richmond, VA player won $150,000 playing Pick 4 back on Feb. 11 by purchasing 30 TICKETS of the exact same winning numbers: 1-0-3-1. 😯💚 pic.twitter.com/Dpujgs98Dq — Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) March 11, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVD) -- One Virginia woman has all the luck. She won $150,000 playing the lottery 30 times in a single day.In February, Deborah Brown bought 20 of the lottery's Pick 4 tickets. She played the numbers 1-0-3-1.She said she just felt something different about that day, so she picked up another 10 tickets for the same game and played the same four numbers.Brown won the top prize of $5,000 with each of her 30 tickets."I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said as she claimed her prize.She said she's not sure what she's going to do with all of her winnings, but she is considering some home renovations.