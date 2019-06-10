buzzworthy

'If you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down:' Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise

It sounds like Justin Bieber thinks he has what it takes to take on "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise.

In a bizarre tweet Sunday night, Bieber challenged Cruise writing, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put in on the fight?"



Then former UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in supporting the challenge.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?"

Just in case you're curious how the two match up, here's a breakdown, courtesy of Jake Marsh of the "Pardon My Take" comedy-sports podcast:



The 25-year-old pop star didn't elaborate about his tweet, but Cruise has yet to respond.
Meanwhile, social media had a little fun with this. Let's just say there weren't many who thought Bieber could win.

Here are some of the reactions:







SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Bieber sleeps in hyperbaric oxygen chamber

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjustin bieberbuzzworthyufc
BUZZWORTHY
Tony Award winners 2019 full list
Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding possible with heavy rain expected again Monday
Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
Flooding damages, closes roads in Wake, Franklin counties
Snake bites: What to do if you are bitten
Portuguese man-of-wars washing ashore from Florida to North Carolina
2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh
Show More
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat in New York
New York man threw lit firework at children in pool, investigators say
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Flooding possible as periods of heavy rain continue
More TOP STORIES News