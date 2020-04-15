All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief

As a part of the "All In Challenge" sweeping the internet, stars are giving away their possessions or providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations.
The challenge, kicked off by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on Tuesday, has a range of celebrity participants, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and many others.
All proceeds will support food charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. As of Wednesday, the "All In Challenge" has raised over $2,700,000.
Rapper Meek Mill, for example, said he donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce for COVID-19 relief efforts.
"[Donated] my dream car that motivated me to chase success!!" he posted on Instagram.
Justin Bieber is hosting a sweepstake with fans: Anyone who donates will get the chance to have Beiber fly to their home town for a personal serenading.
Comedian Kevin Hart is also auctioning a speaking role in one of his movies.
"You will be the next Denzel or the next Kerry Washington or whoever your favorite actor or actress is," Hart said in his video.
The winner will get the "A-lister movie star experience" including your own trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel.