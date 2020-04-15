Coronavirus

All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief

Celebrities and athletes are going "all-in" to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the "All In Challenge" sweeping the internet, stars are giving away their possessions or providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations.

The challenge, kicked off by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on Tuesday, has a range of celebrity participants, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and many others.

All proceeds will support food charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. As of Wednesday, the "All In Challenge" has raised over $2,700,000.

Rapper Meek Mill, for example, said he donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce for COVID-19 relief efforts.



"[Donated] my dream car that motivated me to chase success!!" he posted on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is hosting a sweepstake with fans: Anyone who donates will get the chance to have Beiber fly to their home town for a personal serenading.



Comedian Kevin Hart is also auctioning a speaking role in one of his movies.

"You will be the next Denzel or the next Kerry Washington or whoever your favorite actor or actress is," Hart said in his video.

The winner will get the "A-lister movie star experience" including your own trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
Try this virtual whiskey class!
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
COVID-19 LATEST: 9 more deaths, 99 more cases in NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
COVID-19 LATEST: 9 more deaths, 99 more cases in NC
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Stores launching 'Hero Hours' to help first responders
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
Watch out for scams related to your stimulus money
Show More
105-year-old NC woman recalls father being ill during 1918 flu
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Remembering the Notre Dame fire: 1 year later
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
NC tackle shop sees uptick in fishing as social distancing hobby
More TOP STORIES News