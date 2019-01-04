ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Justin Timberlake announced he's back on tour in a social media post Wednesday night.

The pop artist cancelled performance dates for his "The Man of the Woods" tour in 2018 thanks to bruised vocal cords. However, the tour is officially back on track.

Timberlake made the announcement on Instagram.



"First of all Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a great holiday. Second of all -- DC, we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited. Y'all ready? Y'all ready? Yeah. Let's go," his post read.

Timberlake will perform on Friday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Next, he'll be making his way to PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Raleigh performance will be on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. If you haven't picked up tickets yet, you can buy them here.

Timberlake's North American tour is extended until mid-April with a string of replacement dates now locked in.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicjustin timberlakeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Warren County man starts 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win
Obama makes Billboard R&B chart with Hamilton song
4 notable films worth checking out in Fayetteville this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris slams through windshield on I-40
Soaking rain expected ahead of warmer weekend
Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Airplane makes emergency landing at RDU successfully
1 killed in Harnett County crash
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Show More
Man dies after being stabbed outside Wake Inn
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Bladen County inmates help save officer's life
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Raleigh church hands out free bags of meat to those in need
More News