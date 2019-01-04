Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Justin Timberlake announced he's back on tour in a social media post Wednesday night.
The pop artist cancelled performance dates for his "The Man of the Woods" tour in 2018 thanks to bruised vocal cords. However, the tour is officially back on track.
Timberlake made the announcement on Instagram.
"First of all Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a great holiday. Second of all -- DC, we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited. Y'all ready? Y'all ready? Yeah. Let's go," his post read.
Timberlake will perform on Friday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Next, he'll be making his way to PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The Raleigh performance will be on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. If you haven't picked up tickets yet, you can buy them here.
Timberlake's North American tour is extended until mid-April with a string of replacement dates now locked in.