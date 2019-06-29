south korea

K-pop boy band EXO welcomes Trumps to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president - and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. The group also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth koreamusic newspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTH KOREA
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
South Korean envoy to travel to North for pre-summit talks
South Korean grocery chain solves brown banana issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Animal rescue group can use your old bras to save turtles
Drag Queen Story Hour goes smoothly, despite threat of protests
2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to animals at fair
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
Show More
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Family at peace after return of US soldier killed in Korean War
The Hidden History of Raleigh's LGBTQIA+ community
Chip, Joanna Gaines raise $1.5 million for St. Jude
More TOP STORIES News