Katy Perry says she can't afford to invite fellow 'American Idol' judges to her wedding on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Don't save the date, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan! You're probably not invited to Katy Perry's wedding.

"It's gonna be a small wedding!" Perry exclaimed after Jimmy Kimmel pressed the star to disclose details on her fellow "American Idol" judges' guest list status.

Kimmel asked Perry about her engagement to English actor Orlando Bloom on his Wednesday night show, where Richie and Bryan were also guests.

She originally joked that she couldn't afford the pair at her wedding -- both as guests and as performers.

"Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints," Bryan said.

This season of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8|7 CT, and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs weekdays at 11:35|10:35 CT.

