ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help audience member having seizure at comedy club

EMBED </>More Videos

Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

PHOENIX --
Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

Witnesses at a comedy club in Phoenix said Jeong jumped off stage to help a woman in the audience who appeared to be having a seizure on Saturday.

The former star of ABC's "Dr. Ken" stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived, then he returned back to the stage.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

In addition to "Dr. Ken," Jeong has also appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthcelebritymedicalmedical emergencyu.s. & worldcomedianArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News