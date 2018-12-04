ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart announces he's hosting the Oscars in 2019

Comedian Kevin Hart will be the host for the 2019 Oscars, he announced on his Instagram account Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars, he announced on his Instagram account Tuesday.

"For years, I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose(d) to," he said.



The 39-year-old actor posted a photo of the iconic Oscar statue along with the announcement and expressed his excitement for achieving a longtime dream.

"To be able to join the legendary list of host(s) that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now," he said. "I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one."

Hart also tweeted his Instagram post and The Academy retweeted him with a warm welcome.


The 2019 Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24.
