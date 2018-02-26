ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared the first baby picture of Chicago West, her third child with rapper Kanye West.



The picture of Kim holding Baby Chicago appeared to have a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter on it.


Kim and Kanye announced Jan. 19 they named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.


Kardashian and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16 weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname is pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.

Older brother Saint first had his picture released in February 2016, when he was about 2 months old:
