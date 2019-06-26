kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian West's new shapewear line, Kimono, sparks backlash

LOS ANGELES -- Kim Kardashian West is being accused of cultural appropriation after launching her new line of shapewear.

She's calling it "Kimono Solutionwear." In an Instagram post, she says her line of shapewear comes in a variety of skin tones. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," Kardashian wrote.



However, people on social media say using the word "kimono" is problematic because kimonos are traditional Japanese robes. Kardashian West is not Japanese.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm West as new baby's name

This isn't the first time Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation. In the past, she's faced criticism for wearing Fulani braids, an Indian headpiece and appearing to wear blackface.
