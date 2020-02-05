Hollywood screen legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103, son Michael announces

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood legend who starred in "Spartacus" and countless other Hollywood classics, has died at age 103, his son Michael announced Wednesday.Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards during his decades-long career and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.His son, actor Michael Douglas, posted a tribute to his father on Instagram:In the Los Angeles area, Douglas and his wife Anne were also known as philanthropists, providing money for hundreds of playgrounds across the region, as well as an Alzheimer's facility in Woodland Hills.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.