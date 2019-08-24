D23 2019 Expo news: 'Lady and the Tramp,' 'Noelle' and other trailers released during Disney's fan event

This year, Disney is expected to showcase content from Disney+, its upcoming streaming service that will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. The streamer is currently slated for a November 12 launch and will feature library content from the company's brands as well as exclusive films and television series.
Here's a look at the trailers we've seen so far:
Meet Santa's sister, "Noelle"
Disney+ is kicking off the holiday season with "Noelle," a film that introduces viewers to Noelle Kringle and her brother, Santa's adult children. According to the trailer, Noelle Kringle's brother is taking over as Santa in the film. It teases that all is not well on the North Pole as Noelle embarks on a mission to rescue her brother before Christmas.
It isn’t Christmas without Santa’s sister. Watch the new trailer for Noelle, streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TsxYaU1OyC— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
"Noelle" stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine and Julie Hagerty.
First look at re-imagined "Lady and the Tramp"
More than six decades after it first premiered, Disney is offering a new take on "Lady and the Tramp." The trailer for the re-imagined film takes viewers into the live-action version of the 1955 animated film.
Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q4TYmqAFMd— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
The trailer teases: "Every day could be an adventure." The re-imagined "Lady and the Tramp" will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
EP Kristen Bell teases "Encore!"
"Encore!" reunites a group of classmates for a real-life encore, giving them the chance to perform the same musical they performed during their high school theater years. The series, helmed by executive producer Kristen Bell, will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
It’s like being in high school again. Literally. Watch the first trailer from Encore! the new reality series from Executive Producer @KristenBell. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tGGq5ZptN6— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
National Geographic previews "The World According To Jeff Goldblum"
We have our first look at "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," a National Geographic docu-series that Disney previously said "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."
An extraordinary look at ordinary things. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/jLJ5uXJxaX— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
In the trailer, Goldblum described the show as "off the beaten path," "unexpected" and "surprising." It will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
"One Day at Disney" book, docu-series for Disney+
Disney is pulling back the curtain to tell the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in "One Day at Disney," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.
Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."
The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."
