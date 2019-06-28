Arts & Entertainment

Lady Gaga, other celebrities appear at Stonewall for Pride

GREENWICH VILLAGE, New York City -- Lady Gaga and other celebrities made a special appearance at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on Friday.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising on June 28, 1969.

Gaga, wearing thigh-high rainbow boots and a Versace jacket, talked to the large crowd for about 15 minutes and thanked them for their support, but she did not perform.

"This is a historic day. You should be so, so proud of yourselves," she said, choking back tears. "Look around you. Look what you have done.... it makes me cry. I am so emotional today. This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance, and the most relentless bravery - you are the definition of courage."

Whoopi Goldberg and Chelsea Clinton also addressed the crowd, while Alicia Keys and others performed.

iHeartMedia New York partnered with LGBTQ social advocacy and community engagement organization Pride Live for the second annual Stonewall Day Concert.

Stonewall Day is global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full equality for the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citypridenyc pride paradelady gaga
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into Hope Mills home
1 person taken to hospital after heavy fire at Wake Forest townhomes
Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel to come to NC State Fair
Raleigh's first 'Drag Queen Reading Hour' faces online backlash
Wake County certifies new company to help well owners test for contaminants
Show More
Flu vaccine not working against current strain, CDC warns
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War arrive in NC
More TOP STORIES News